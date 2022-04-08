Russian bombing of Borodyanka leaves countless civilians buried in own homes

Play Brightcove video

'This is not a rescue mission': ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith reports on how Russian bombs falling in Borodyanka have buried countless civilians in their own homes

Distressing images and disturbing stories surrounding the massacre in Bucha shocked the world, but Ukrainian President Volodymyrr Zelenskyy has warned what has happened in Borodyanka is even worse.

An ITV News team travelled to the town around 30 miles north-west of Kyiv where they were met with scenes of devastation.

The team saw blocks of flats ripped apart by Russia missiles, striking without warning and wreaking devastation.

Walls could be seen ripped off buildings where tables were set and last meals were uneaten.

Those who have died in assaults on the region are still being counted, with 30 people being found in the past three days.

However, officials believe that at least 100 people had sought refuge in their basements when Russia's bombs fell.

Emergency service workers are currently searching through the debris without the expectation of finding anyone alive underneath the rubble.

Instead, they are looking for those still missing, as family members watch from the sidelines.

According to testimonies from the scene, Russian forces had stopped emergency services from getting in and helping those injured during attacks.

Many of those who survived the aerial assault were trapped in the basements for a month, too long to be able to remain in there alive.

Each ruined apartment in Borodyanka potentially represents a tomb to those stuck under the rubble below.

Following Russia's retreat, it is only now that the true scale of attacks in the area can be uncovered.

News of the fresh atrocities in Borodyanka come on the day it was reported that at least 50 people had been killed and 300 more wounded after a rocket strike hit a train station being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said thousands of people were at the train station at the time of the attack. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook

Mr Zelenskyy said the Russian military attacked a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Around 4,000 people, mainly women and children, were at the station, preparing to head to safer regions, said the president, after officials urged residents to flee while they could ahead of a predicted new Russian offensive in the east.

ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith said of the "callous killings" in both Borodyanka and Kramatorsk: "Anyone paying attention to Russia's tactics will know this is not new, they have track records of this. If they can't take a territory, they destroy it."

Buildings in Borodyanka, which is not far from the border with Belarus, have been badly damaged in assaults. Credit: Peter Smith/ ITV News