Boris Johnson meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in 'show of solidarity' with Ukraine
Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in a show of solidarity" with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.
The news was also confirmed by the Ukrainian embassy in London which tweeted out a picture of the two leaders.
A No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.
"The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the spokesperson said.
"They will discuss the UK's long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid."