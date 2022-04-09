Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in a show of solidarity" with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

The news was also confirmed by the Ukrainian embassy in London which tweeted out a picture of the two leaders.

A No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

"The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the spokesperson said.

"They will discuss the UK's long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid."