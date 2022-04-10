Polls have opened across France for the first round of a nail-biting presidential election, where incumbent president Emmanuel Macron faces a strong challenge from the far right.

On Sunday, up to 48 million eligible voters will choose one of 12 candidates.

President Macron, a political centrist, for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario blurred in the campaign’s closing stages. The pain of inflation and steep pump, food and energy prices subsequently roared back as dominant election themes.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen shakes hands with a fruit seller as she tours a market during her presidential campaign.

They could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, President Macron’s political nemesis.

The French leader, now 44, trounced Ms Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. The win for the former banker who, unlike Ms Le Pen, is a fervent proponent of European collaboration, was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics. In courting voters, Macron has economic successes to point to: The French economy is rebounding faster than expected from the battering of Covid-19, with a 2021 growth rate of 7% - the highest since 1969. Unemployment is down to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, sparking Europe’s worst security crisis since World War II, President Macron got a polling bump, with people rallying around the wartime leader.

For expert analysis on big news stories, listen to the ITV News What You Need To Know podcast

But 53-year-old Marine Le Pen is a now a more polished, formidable and savvy political foe as she makes her third attempt to become France’s first female president. And she has campaigned particularly hard and for months on cost of living concerns, capitalising on the issue that pollsters say is foremost on voters’ minds. Ms Le Pen also pulled off two remarkable feats. Despite her plans to sharply curtail immigration and dial back some rights for Muslims in France, she nevertheless appears to have convinced growing numbers of voters that she is no longer the dangerous, racist nationalist extremist that critics, including President Macron, accuse her of being.

Although a Marine Le Pen victory still appears improbable, much of her foe's advantage has subsequently evaporated. Kept busy by the war in Ukraine, Macron may be paying a price for his somewhat subdued campaign, which made him look aloof to some voters. Aside from Ms Le Pen and President Macron, far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon is among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee. The first round of voting closes at 7pm local time in most places. In some larger cities, polls shut at 8 pm. Unless a candidate gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on April 24.