Britney Spears announces she is pregnant with third child

Britney Spears has announced she is pregnant with her third child in a post on Instagram.

The singer, who recently managed to end a controversial conservatorship managed by her father, said in an instagram post she took a test after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote. “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant."

In her post, she also mentioned her experience of perinatal depression in her previous pregnancies and called the experience "absolutely horrible."

She praised the fact women are more able to speak about it now saying "thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Spears has two children from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.