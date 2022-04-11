Play Brightcove video

The collection included 405 animals that are classified as protected, endangered or extinct

The largest collection of private taxidermy of more than 1,000 stuffed animals, many of them on the brink of extinction, worth £24 million (€29 million) on the black market has been uncovered by police in Spain.

The collection of stuffed animals is described as one of the largest ever in Europe and included more than 400 from protected species and at least one specimen of a North African oryx, already extinct.

A businessman who owned the private taxidermy collection is being investigated and could be charged with trafficking and other crimes against the environment, Spain’s Guardia Civil said.

Civil Guards check stuffed animals in Betera, Spain. Credit: AP

The taxidermy animals were found in two warehouses extending more than 50,000 square metres on the outskirts of Bétera, near Valencia.

Of the 1,090 stuffed animals found, 405 belonged to specimens protected by the CITES convention on wildlife protection.

It included the extinct scimitar oryx that once roamed in parts of Africa. Other animals believed to be close to extinction were also found, including a Bengal tiger and an addax antelope.

According to the police, other species included cheetahs, leopards, lions, lynxes, polar bears, and white rhinoceros along with 198 elephant tusks.

The Civil Guard said it would investigate whether any documents exist justifying the ownership of the collection.