Harry and Meghan will be back in Europe together this weekend for the first time since they quit the Royal Family two years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex will travel to the Netherlands with the Duke of Sussex as he arrives for the start of his Invictus Games.

Prince Harry founded the tournament for injured and sick veterans and military personnel after his own tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The week-long event in The Hague was originally scheduled for Spring 2020 but it was postponed twice because of the Covid pandemic.

Meghan’s attendance at the games has only just been confirmed but it’s understood the couple won’t bring their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess is likely to attend for “several days” before returning to the couple’s home in California, ITV News understands.

It is not known if Harry will travel to the UK to see the Queen while he is in Europe.

He recently said he would see his grandmother as soon as he could after announcing he wouldn’t be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey at the end of March.

Prince Harry has taken legal action against the UK Home Office over the level of security he is entitled to when in his home country.

Whilst his office has offered to pay for any increased security, the UK government has insisted that he is only entitled to protection at a level deemed appropriate by the police and security services.

Harry with Joe and Jill Biden at the Invictus Games in 2017. Credit: PA

Harry claimed his security had been compromised on a charity visit when he was last in the UK in 2021.

The Duke had flown to London for the ceremony with his brother Prince William to unveil the statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

The Invictus Games is often called “Harry’s other baby” as he founded the tournament when he was a member of the Royal Family and watched the games grow in prominence and success.

He had the idea after being flown back from Afghanistan on board a military aircraft that was carrying both injured personnel and the coffin of a Danish soldier killed in action.

Participants of Invictus often talk about how the games have rescued them both physically and mentally following the trauma and injuries they suffered while in military service.

Many of the participants have had limbs amputated after being hit by roadside bombs in Afghanistan.

Supporters of the tournament include the former US President, Barack Obama.

Harry and Meghan’s first appearance in the Netherlands is likely to be the Opening Ceremony on the evening of Easter Saturday.