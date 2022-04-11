Play Brightcove video

Dramatic footage has emerged showing the moment two people were pulled from a burning car seconds before it exploded in Western Australia.

Two police officers had just seconds to save lives after the driver lost control of the car - which was towing a caravan - leading it to overturn and catch fire on the South Western Highway, near the town of Harvey, on March 12.

The dramatic rescue was caught on newly released bodycam, and shows the Western Australia Police officers running towards the crashed car and ripping off the windscreen to get the passengers to safety.

"Undo your seatbelts, undo your seatbelts," one officer can be hard shouting. "Go, go, go, go!"

Constable Reece Josemans said he didn't know how he was going to get the passengers out when he arrived at the scene of the crash, but "I knew that I had to find a way".

"I remember the feeling of the fire, it was unbearable and you're just feeling it and you know you've got to get them out," he said.

The female passenger was also pulled from the wreckage seconds before the whole vehicle exploded into flames.

The explosion 'shook the ground', says Sergeant Wayne Byram

"The fuel tank did go up and it just shook the ground, it was so loud," Sergeant Wayne Byram from Yarloop Police said.

Constable Josemans said the female passenger thanked him for saving her life.

"That, to me, is everything. Job done, best feeling in the world," he said.

The male driver received facial burns, while the female passenger received minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital, according to Australian news channel 7NEWS.