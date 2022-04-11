Russian troops are likely to ramp up their attack on eastern Ukraine in the coming days, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned.

In his nightly address to the nation, the 44-year-old warned that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war.

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Mr Zelenskyy said as he accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.

“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologise, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile in its latest update on the situation, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) warned that Russian troops could you phosphorus in their bid to capture the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

"Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies," the said in a tweet.

White phosphorous burns at extremely high temperatures and is often used to illuminate conflict zones or obscure them with smoke. It can cause horrific burns, respiratory damage, infection, shock, and organ failure, according to Human Rights Watch.

Three weeks ago, ITV News filmed what appeared to be Russians dropping white phosphorous bombs on Irpin, a town on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

The MoD continued that in recent days "Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment.

"Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties."

He again called on Western countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy said he discussed “how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace.”

“I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,” Zelenskyy said.