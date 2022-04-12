British diver grieving son's death after three days drifting at sea

A British diver grieving the loss of his son is recovering in hospital after he spent three days drifting at sea in Malaysia.

Adrian Chesters, who was found 100 kilometres away from where they were reported missing, told police his 14-year-old son, Nathen Chesters, did not survive because he was “too weak.”

The 46-year-old had been at sea off a southern Malaysian island with an instructor to train for advanced diving licences, along with Frenchwoman Alexia Molina, 18, on Wednesday last week.

The instructor, Kristine Grodem, claims all four of them resurfaced safely after diving 50 feet but were separated by strong currents.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing since the missing reports were made. Credit: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP

Grodem has been detained for further investigation.

Ms Molina and Mr Chesters were finally found on Saturday in neighbouring Indonesian waters and taken to hospital, but Nathen’s body is still missing.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said it has notified the Indonesian authorities to continue the search for Nathen while the operation in Malaysia has been called off.

Sultan Ibrahim, the sultan of southern Malaysian state Johor, sent flowers to Mr Chesters and Ms Molina in hospital.

Alexia Molina recovering in hospital. Credit: Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

In a statement, he said: “Adrian and Alexia were found by fishermen at about 1am on Saturday (9 April) in waters off Pengerang, Kota Tinggi.

“Adrian also informed authorities of the sad news that the remaining missing diver, his son Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, did not survive as he had become too weak.

“Norwegian Kristine Grodem, was the first diver to be found on Thursday, over 20 nautical miles from where they went missing.

“Tuanku Sultan Ibrahim has ordered for all diving activities in Mersing to be halted temporarily pending the results of investigations into this tragedy as well as the completion of a full review of diving safety in Mersing.”

There are several islands off the town of Mersing that are popular dive spots.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the Covid pandemic.