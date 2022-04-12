More than 30 partygate fines are set to be issued by the Metropolitan Police, bringing the number of confirmed Covid breaches on government premises to more than 50.

The force said it had now made more than 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office over breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street.

The identities of people issued with FPNs have not been disclosed publicly by the Met, nor the event a fine relates to.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is so far not among those set to receive a fine, it is understood, however Downing Street has confirmed it will reveal if he does.

In a statement updating the public on Operation Hillman - as the partygate probe is known - the Met said it is continuing to review evidence and further fines could be issued.

It said: "We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO."

Boris Johnson has not been fined by police investigating partygate allegations but officers say more fixed penalty notices could be issued. Credit: PA

The ACRO Criminal Records Office will accept the referrals and is responsible for issuing the fines.

Prime Minister Johnson is one of at least 100 people being probed by officers looking into allegations of widespread Covid-rule-breaking in government, with 12 events being investigated.

The PM is understood to have attended at least six of the gatherings - held during various lockdowns - however his excuse is that his attendance was always part of his working day.

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand said the occurrence of over 50 Covid breaches makes Whitehall one of the UK's top coronavirus offenders.

He said there are "few instances" of more Covid fines being issued in relation to one organisation in the UK during the entire pandemic - "and they were making the rules".

Police said the first 20 fines were being issued two weeks ago and since then the PM has refused to accept they show rules were broken on Downing Street.

Mr Johnson's time as prime minister appeared to be hanging in the balance after police first announced they were investigating partygate but pressure for his resignation appears to have been temporality halted by the war in Ukraine.

But if the prime minister is fined - which would be an unprecedented situation - it is highly likely that he will once again face calls to quit from within his own party.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know

Labour wants him to resign now, saying he misled Parliament with his claim that no rules were broken on Downing Street during the pandemic - a claim contradicted by the police fines.

Sir Keir Starmer, at the last Prime Minister's Questions before MPs broke for recess, said the fines show "police have now concluded there was widespread criminality" on Downing Street.

That left Mr Johnson with two options under the ministerial code; either resign for misleading MPs or correct in the Commons his claims that no rules were broken - the prime minister chose neither.

He says he's withholding comment on fresh developments until the investigation has concluded, at which point he will speak on the matter in Parliament.