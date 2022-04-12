Five people shot and unexploded devices found at New York subway station

Five people have been shot and undetonated devices found at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, police have said.

Crews responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning and found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.

Police sources said a suspect wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to passengers with injuries lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Trains are not stopping at the station and people have been asked to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Mr Adams was at the mayor’s residence on Tuesday morning.

More follows...