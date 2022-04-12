The Russian journalist who interrupted a news broadcast live on air to protest against Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been hired by a German media outlet.

She will work as a freelance correspondent for WELT, the company which owns the newspaper Die Welt, reporting from Ukraine and Russia.Marina Ovsyannikova's name went viral last month when she ran onto the set of Channel One Russia's live nightly news show shouting "Stop the war. No to war".

The journalist, who has a Ukrainian father and Russian mother, held up a sign saying: “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

Watch the moment Marina Ovsyannikova ran onto set shouting 'Stop the war'

Ms Ovsyannikova was detained and interrogated for 14 hours and fined 30,000 rubles (around £200) over a video message posted online denouncing the war.

In that message, she said she was "very ashamed" to have worked on "Kremlin propaganda".

She could face further punishment for her TV protest, which the Kremlin called an act of "hooliganism", with fears she could be imprisoned for 15 years under Russia's new law which criminalises spreading 'fake news'.

She chose to remain in Russia, despite concerns for her safety.

Ms Ovsyannikova will be writing for Die Welt as well as appearing on WELT's TV channel, the company announced in a statement.

“At a crucial moment, Marina Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality", Ulf Poschardt, editor-in-chief WELT, said.

"In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics – despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her.”

Ms Ovsyannikova said: “WELT stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom. I see it as my duty as a journalist to defend that freedom. And I am delighted to be able to do this now for WELT.”

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know