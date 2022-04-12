Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are facing growing calls to resign after Downing Street confirmed both will be fined by police.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of government.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the 12 events being investigated by police.

It means he is the first sitting prime minister in history to break the law.

Meanwhile, the fine comes amid a torrid few days for Mr Sunak, who continues to face questions over his declaration on tax affairs.

So, what's next for the prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer?

How much will the fine be?

The amount is not yet known but fines typically start at £100 for the first offence, growing to £200 for the second offence before doubling for each repeat offence, before hitting the cap of £6,400.

Can they appeal the fine?

Any individual is entitled to appeal their fine, which could see them appear in court.

However, even if Mr Johnson or Mr Sunak feel the fines are unfair, they may make a political decision not to take the case to court out of fear of how the public would perceive them.

There is also no guarantee their appeals would be successful.

Does this mean Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have a criminal record?

A fixed penalty notice is not a criminal conviction, but it can be recorded on the Police National Computer - it is the equivalent to a minor speeding offence.

Could Boris Johnson lose his job now?

Mr Johnson will not automatically be removed from office - nor will Mr Sunak. The prime minister can, however, be voted out by his own MPs, according to Conservative party rules.

If Tories want to remove their party leader, they must submit a letter to the 1922 Committee chair outlining their aim.

If 15% of the party - under the current Parliament it would be 54 MPs - submit letters to the committee it will trigger a secret ballot, giving MPs the chance to back or boot the leader.

If more than 50% of Tory MPs then vote to remove him, he will lose his role of party leader and be barred from competing in the forthcoming leadership election.

If they win over half the votes, then they remain party leader and are given a year's immunity from any further confidence votes.

Only the Conservative party can remove Mr Johnson as prime minister. Other alternatives are for the PM to resign or for a general election, which isn’t due for two more years.

What about the Ministerial Code?

The prime minister's resignation could also be forced if he is found to have misled Parliament – on December 8 he told MPs in the House of Commons that he had been “repeatedly assured” no Covid rules were broken.

If it is decided he misled MPs, he would be obliged to resign according to Ministerial Code.

What has Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak said about the fine?

The prime minister told broadcasters in February he would have "a lot more to say" on the allegations against him after police conclude their investigation.

Neither Mr Johnson no Mr Sunak has released a statement since the fines were confirmed by Downing Street.