Inflation accelerates to 30-year high of 7% as cost of living crisis deepens

The rate of inflation has shot up to a 30-year high of 7% amid soaring food and fuel prices, official figures show.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It was once more the highest point since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.

The rise was higher than the 6.7% that analysts had expected and was driven by fuel, restaurant and food prices.

But the increase does not even take into account the average 54% increase in energy bills that was applied to around 22 million households two weeks ago.

This will not appear in inflation figures until next month, when April’s data is expected to show another jump in inflation and demonstrate the increased squeeze on ordinary people.

The Bank of England has predicted that inflation could peak at around 8% in April.

More to follow...