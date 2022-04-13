Two people suspected of leaking CCTV footage of Matt Hancock kissing his former aide from the Department of Health and Social Care will not be prosecuted, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has said.

The former health secretary resigned after the images, which showed the then-health secretary in an embrace with former aide Gina Coladangelo while Covid social distancing rules were in place, were leaked to the press.

The ICO said it launched a criminal investigation after it received a report of a personal data breach from the Department of Health's CCTV operator, EMCOR Group plc.

On Wednesday, the ICO confirmed it has found “insufficient evidence” to prosecute two people suspected of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing the footage from the government department, which led to Mr Hancock’s resignation from the Cabinet in June, last year.

In a statement it said: “Given the seriousness of the report and the wider implications it potentially had for the security of information across government, the ICO had a legal duty to carry out an impartial assessment of the evidence available to determine if there had been a breach of the law.

“Forensic analysis revealed that the leaked images were most likely obtained by someone recording the CCTV footage screens with a mobile phone.”

Six mobile phones seized during searches relating to the investigation did not contain any relevant CCTV footage, the ICO said.

“After taking legal advice, the ICO concluded that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone with criminal offences under the Data Protection Act 2018. The ICO has therefore closed its criminal investigation,” it said.

