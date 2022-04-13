Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has hit out at "foolish" comments by Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels after his side lost 5-0 to England in a qualifier for the Women's World Cup.

Speaking after the Lionesses ended his teams hopes of qualifying for next year's tournament, Shiels claimed second goals in women’s football come soon after the first because “women are more emotional than men”.

Speaking during a post-match press conference, Shiels said: "I thought they were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going two up.

"In the women's game you'll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal, they concede a second one within a very short period of time.

"Right through the whole spectrum of the women's game, because girls and women are more emotional than men, so they take a goal going in not very well."

Northern Ireland's Simone Magill, Nadene Caldwell and Rebecca Holloway applaud the fans at full time. Credit: PA

Former England player and pundit Ian Wright branded the comments "foolishness" on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: "Kenny Shiels talking foolishness.

"Talking about emotional women. Didn’t that man see how many times I was crying on the pitch."

Northern Ireland conceded three goals in the space of nine minutes against Austria on Friday.

England opened the scoring on Tuesday through Lauren Hemp in the 26th minute.

Shiels' side managed to keep the deficit to one goal at the interval before conceding four times in 27 second-half minutes.

"When we went 1-0 down we tried to slow it right down to give them time to get that emotional imbalance out of their heads. That's an issue we have," Shiels added, before expanding his comments to encompass all of women's football.

"It's not just in Northern Ireland, but all countries."

England's Georgia Stanway scores her sides forth goal. Credit: PA

Northern Ireland needed to avoid defeat against Group D leaders England to keep their slim hopes of progressing to Australia and New Zealand next year alive.

While they can still move level on points with second-placed Austria, Northern Ireland's inferior head-to-head record has extinguished any chance of leapfrogging their rivals into the only playoff berth.