Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa have claimed the lives of at least 259 people, rising from estimates of around 45 people on Tuesday.

Local officials report severe rainfall has damaged the port, major highways and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, on the east coast of the country.

South Africa's military had been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas.

Some people have been swept away by surging waters, say officials.

Power has been knocked out in areas. Credit: AP

Durban port, the largest and busiest shipping terminal in sub-Saharan Africa, has been inundated with floodwaters that carried away shipping containers and left them in a jumbled pile.

Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods.

Technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power has been knocked out.

Emergency services have for several days been responding to urgent calls for help from people stuck in their houses but the number was beginning to decrease, emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie said on Tuesday.