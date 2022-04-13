Suspected New York gunman arrested day after ten shot in subway

The suspect wanted in the shooting of ten people on a subway in New York has been arrested.

Frank R James, 62, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, just a day after the incident unfolded on a crowded rush-hour train in Brooklyn.

Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the arrest while speaking at an unrelated news conference. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Police had said on Tuesday that James was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but weren't sure if he was responsible for the shooting.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a series of media interviews on Wednesday morning that investigators had upgraded James to a suspect, adding “new information that became available to the team.”

NYPD officers patrol platforms at the 36th Street subway station where the shooting attack occurred. Credit: AP

The suspected gunman set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9mm handgun, police said.

Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all ten wounded in the shooting were expected to survive.

At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The alleged shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, petrol and the key to a van.

That key led investigators to James, a New York City-area native who had more recent addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

