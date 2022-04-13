A Conservative peer has quit as a minister over Boris Johnson's Covid breach, which has resulted in the prime minister being fined £50 by the Metropolitan Police.

David Wolfson wrote a resignation letter to the PM, telling him it was a matter of his "own conduct" as well as the actual lockdown-breaking events.

The former justice minister told Mr Johnson that he could not remain a member of the government due to the "scale, context and nature" of Covid-rule-breaking in Downing Street.

In a letter to the PM, the Conservative peer said: "Justice may often be a matter of courts and procedure, but the rule of law is something else - a constitutional principle which, at its root, means that everyone in a state, and indeed the state itself, is subject to the law.

"I regret that recent disclosures lead to the inevitable conclusion that there was repeated rule-breaking, and breaches of the criminal law, in Downing Street.

"I have - again, with considerable regret - come to the conclusion that the scale, context and nature of those breaches mean that it would be inconsistent with the rule of law for that conduct to pass with constitutional impunity, especially when many in society complied with the rules at great personal cost, and others were fined or prosecuted for similar, and sometimes apparently more trivial, offences.

"It is not just a question of what happened in Downing Street, or your own conduct. It is also, and perhaps more so, the official response to what took place.

"As we obviously do not share that view of these matters, I must ask you to accept my resignation."

More follows