Why are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard back in court and what can we expect?

Johnny Depp is back in court, this time in the US, with a multi-million pound defamation suit filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The pair first appeared in court together in the UK, during a 16-day trial that revealed shocking and, at times, bizarre allegations from their time together.

Mr Depp lost that case and failed in his appeal - and he's now back, claiming words that Ms Heard wrote in 2018 have cost him acting roles and harmed his reputation.

So why exactly are they back in court for the second time within the space of the year? And what can we expect this time?

Why are they back in court?

This court case was triggered after Mr Depp filed a defamation suit following an article written by Ms Heard in the Washington Post in December 2018.

The first-person piece, which deals with her personal experiences of domestic violence, was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

It does not mention Mr Depp by name.

But Mr Depp launched a 50 million dollar (£38 million) defamation lawsuit against Ms Heard, with his lawyers claiming the article falsely implies she was physically and sexually abused by the actor when they were married.

He claims the piece caused him to be dropped from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and that Ms Heard was the one who had been abusive towards him.

Ms Heard has also filed a counterclaim for defamation against Mr Depp because of statements his lawyer made about her.

The trial is expected to last six weeks and began on April 11.

What happened last time they were in court?

The pair also met in the Royal Courts Of Justice in London in 2020 after Mr Depp brought a libel against the publisher of The Sun for referring to him as a “wife-beater.”

An article by The Sun newspaper’s then-executive editor Dan Wootton, published in April 2018, referred to Mr Depp as a “wife-beater” in the headline.

Following the trial last year in the UK, ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner summarised some of the standout moments of the 16-day trial

The actor filed his libel claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – the owner of The Sun.

Ms Heard claimed she didn’t want to be dragged into the court case, though she did appear as a witness and described in detail the alleged attacks on her.

Following a three-week trial a judge found that the column, written in April 2018, was “substantially true.”

The actor asked the Court of Appeal to grant permission for him to challenge the ruling, with the aim of having its findings overturned and a retrial ordered, but the appeal was denied in March last year.

What’s expected this time around?

Ms Heard’s lawyers are expected to argue she should be immune from the libel suit because of a Virginia law known as an anti-Slapp provision (strategic lawsuit against public participation).

The provision is designed to protect people from nuisance lawsuits when they speak about matters of public concern.

Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has argued the article addresses a serious issue of public concern: preventing domestic violence.

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because the Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say one of the reasons they brought the case in Virginia is because the state’s anti-Slapp law is not as broad as the one in California.

During the trial, we can expect some of Hollywood’s biggest names to appear as witnesses.

Who are the key players?

Among those celebrity figures are James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk.

Their names appear on the witness list alongside representatives of the Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Both Depp and Heard are set to give in person testimony, though Avengers star Bettany, Franco and Tesla founder Musk will do so virtually, according to documents filed on March 14 and 15.