Harry and Meghan visit Queen together for first time since quitting as royals

Harry and Meghan have secretly jetted into the UK to pay a visit to the Queen and Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands and “stopped by”, according to their office, to see Harry’s father and grandfather in Windsor.

Prince Charles had just stood in for the Queen at the traditional Royal Maundy Thursday service.

Harry and Meghan were spotted by some of the church-goers heading to St George’s Chapel for today’s service.

It’s the first time the Sussexes have been in the UK together since they quit the Royal Family in March 2020.

And it’s also the first time Meghan has seen the Queen and her father-in-law, Prince Charles, since making accusations of racism against an unnamed senior member of the Family.

Prince Harry said, when he announced he could not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s Thanksgiving service, that he would see his grandmother as soon as he could.

Harry and Meghan will both be on the VIP “Yellow” carpet at the Invictus Games, which is happening in the Hague (yellow is the main colour of the tournament).

Prince Harry is a founding partner of the Invictus Games, having set it up after his tour of duty in Afghanistan.