Is Russia changing its tactics as it claims to focus on the east of Ukraine?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger speaks to a land war expert about Moscow's shift in military tactics as troops are re-deployed to the critical region of the Donbas

As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes 50 days, its initial plan to storm the capital Kyiv has been stopped in its tracks but a new front may be about to open.

We’re led to believe Moscow is redeploying troops down to the south-east and the critical region of the Donbas.

Russia will for the first time have a central military commander on the ground – but does this show a shift in tactics? And, if so, why? And how will this unfold?

Former British army brigadier Ben Barry speaks to Correspondent Rachel Younger about what this could all mean?