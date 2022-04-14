Flying asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed is "despicable" and "evil", critics have said as they hit out at government plans expected to be announced on Monday.

ITV News has seen a government document that raises issues over the legality of such a policy, as ministers attempt to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel.

The government document says the policy would carry the risk of legal challenges but is possible under current legislation should the government wish to push ahead.

Boris Johnson is set to argue on Thursday that action is needed to combat the “vile people smugglers” turning the ocean into a “watery graveyard”.

Many details of the expected announcement, such as whether it would apply just to those who arrived by what the government calls illegal means, remain unclear.

The document seen by ITV News also states that any agreement of this nature would require the government to financially incentivise whichever country it reaches a deal with. Initial estimates had the policy costing in the tens of millions of pounds, but the document says this has been revised to the hundreds of millions of pounds.

Similar policies have been considered in other nations like Denmark, while Australia already has policy in place whereby asylum seekers are sent to Christmas Island for processing.

Australia has repeatedly come under criticism for this policy.

The document questions the success of these schemes, saying the evidence of effectiveness is mixed.

The Home Office has dismissed these concerns, suggesting the document is now out of date and insists that the Australian model had been successful in reducing illegal journeys and dismantling people smuggling networks.

Charities have warned the “cruel and nasty decision” to “offshore” some asylum seekers more than 6,000 miles away will fail to address the issue, “lead to more human suffering and chaos” while potentially costing millions.

British Red Cross executive director Zoe Abrams said the humanitarian network was “profoundly concerned” about the plans to “send traumatised people halfway round the world to Rwanda”.

“The financial and human cost will be considerable...We are not convinced this drastic measure will deter desperate people from attempting to cross the Channel either. People come here for reasons we can all understand, like wanting to be reunited with loved ones, or because they speak the language. Making it harsher may do little to stop them risking their lives,” she said.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said it was "absolutely despicable that the UK government is pushing ahead with plans to outsource the indefinite detention and processing of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“When MSF teams worked on Nauru island, where the Australian government implemented a similar policy, they witnessed some of the worst suffering recorded in MSF’s 50-year existence.

"One-third of our patients attempted suicide. Children as young as nine years-old were trying to kill themselves. This kind of suffering is what awaits refugees in Rwanda if plans go ahead. It is medically and ethically reprehensible.

"These measures close off opportunities for refugees to gain a fair hearing on British soil and further undermine the Refugee Convention.

"The UK government has a responsibility to process asylum claims of those arriving here and must not transfer this to another country, where the human suffering is concealed from public view.

"Offshoring asylum seekers will further traumatise vulnerable, women, men and children who are seeking safety in the UK, some of whom will have already survived torture, sexual violence, trafficking and trauma.

"In pushing forward with the Nationality and Borders Bill, the government is putting lives at risk and cementing the UK as one of the most anti-refugee countries in the world."

In a statement Sophie McCann, Advocacy Officer at MSF UK called on the Home Office to drop the proposals and "commit to providing safe and legal routes for all people fleeing war and persecution before any more lives are destroyed".

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded the government's plan “evil”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s just chilling, absolutely chilling, to think that people who are coming here for a whole host of reasons – vulnerable people – are going to be taken all the way to Africa to be processed.

“This is not the mark of a civilised society. It’s evil.

“It just turns my stomach to see that our government acting in our name can behave in such a way, and I think a lot of people are going to be quite aghast.”

People thought to be migrants come ashore at Dungeness, Kent. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Defending the government's plans, Wales Secretary Simon Hart suggested the move has the potential to be a “really humane step forward”,

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Hart said: “I think the first thing is we have to deal with this problem. We have a very good relationship with Rwanda: It’s an up-and-coming economy, it has got a very good record with migrants in this particular issue.

“And it’s an arrangement which I think suits both countries very well and provides the best opportunities for economic migrants, for those who have been in the forefront of this particular appalling problem for so long now.

“And I think that this arrangement is a really… it has the potential to be a really good step forward and a really humane step forward.”

When pressed on the fact the president of Rwanda has been accused of human rights abuses on more than one occasion, Mr Hart said: “That is true, but that doesn’t alter the fact that their reputation as far as migrants are concerned, and their economic progress, is phenomenal.”

In a statement a Home Office spokesperson said: “The over £1 billion a year cost of the broken asylum system, including accommodating asylum seekers in hotels, is unsustainable.

“We’ve always been clear that we are committed to working closely with a range of international partners to fix our broken asylum system and reduce the pull factors to the UK.

“Our New Plan for Immigration will ensure a firm but fair system, helping those in genuine need while tackling people smuggling gangs.”

ITV News understands that talks with Rwanda over the partnership had been going on for some months before plans for the announcement were finalised.

The PM, who will also be speaking on Thursday, has been under pressure after being fined for breaching coronavirus laws. He will argue the nation voted to “control” immigration in the Brexit referendum rather than control borders, and that “our compassion may be infinite, but our capacity to help people is not”.

“So just as Brexit allowed us to take back control of legal immigration by replacing free movement with our points-based system, we are also taking back control of illegal immigration, with a long-term plan for asylum in this country,” he is expected to say.

“It is a plan that will ensure the UK has a world-leading asylum offer, providing generous protection to those directly fleeing the worst of humanity, by settling thousands of people every year through safe and legal routes.”