Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

The Queen is expected to miss another traditional event of the Easter period, the Sunday service attended by the royal family this weekend.

The service is a staple in the royal calendar but the 95-year-old monarch will not be joining other members of her family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It follows the announcement from Buckingham Palace that she would miss the annual Maundy Day church service on Thursday, and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales.

It is expected that Charles and Camilla will step in for the monarch more and more on events which require travel, as she has been experiencing mobility issues.

