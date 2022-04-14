South Africa floods: At least 300 people dead after floods hit Durban

South Africa has been hit by devastating floods that have killed over 300 people. South African Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, speaks to various grieving family members, as part his visit and assessing the damage following the heavy rainfall which resulted in roads collapsing, properties damaged and lives lost outside of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Kopano Tlape/South African Government Communication and Information Services via AP)
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to grieving families. Credit: South African Government via AP

More than 300 people are said to have died as devastating floods swept through the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rains washed out roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa's busies ports. Some areas saw a month's worth of rainfall in one day, prompting a state of disaster to be declared.

South Africa floods claim at least 259 lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged on Wednesday to help those who had been affected by the catastrophic floods.

Africa's south-east coast faces the brunt of seaborne weather conditions and scientists believe global warming is only making the region more unstable.

World's 'most-polluting' and 'corrupt' power company could get green funding

The death toll is expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal province, officials said.

Credit: AP

Residents have had to flee their homes as they were swept away. Buildings have collapsed, and road infrastructure is severely damaged.

Durban port was also flooded, and shipping containers were swept away into a chaotic heap.

Shipping containers have been swept away by the floods. Credit: AP

Listen to the ITV News What You Need To Know podcast for analysis of news' biggest stories

Authorities were also seeking to restore electricity to large parts of the province after heavy flooding at various power stations.

Ramaphosa said: "This disaster is part of climate change. It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.

"We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change.”

Oil activists ambush tanker and sit on roof bringing traffic grinding to halt