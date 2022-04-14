UK's medicines regulator approves Valneva Covid jab

A new Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the UK's medicines regulator.

Valneva’s coronavirus jab has been given regulatory approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The UK’s independent medicines regulator is the first in the world to approve the Valneva product, the MHRA said in a statement.

It is the sixth Covid-19 vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorisation.

It came as the number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales continues to rise, although levels remain well below those reached during previous waves of the virus.

More to follow.

Listen to the ITV News What You Need To Know podcast for analysis of news' biggest stories