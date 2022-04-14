Play Brightcove video

A Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a white police officer in the United States earlier this month, after the officer kneeled on top of him, newly released footage shows.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4, after he was stopped for driving with a licence plate that did not match the vehicle.

His death was the violent climax of a brief chase on foot, and a struggle over the police officer's Taser, according footage of the incident released by police on Wednesday.

The officer repeatedly ordered Mr Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”

The footage shows a struggle over the officer's taser Credit: CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS

Four videos have been released by the city's police chief, Eric Winstrom. They include critical footage of the shooting recorded by a passenger in Lyoya’s car.

Winstrom described Mr Lyoya's killing as a "tragedy", adding: "It was a progression of sadness for me".

Video shows Mr Lyoya running from the unidentified police officer after he stopped his car. They struggled in front of several homes while Mr Lyoya’s passenger got out and watched.

Winstrom said the fight over the Taser lasted about 90 seconds. In the final moments, the officer was on top of Mr Lyoya, kneeling on his back at times to subdue him.

Video also shows Mr Lyoya, who was from the Democratic Republic of Congo, getting out of the car before the officer approached. He ordered Mr Lyoya to get back in the vehicle but he declined.

The officer, a seven-year veteran who is on paid leave during the investigation, asked him if he spoke English and demanded his driver’s license. The foot chase began soon after.

Patrick Lyoya's father Peter Lyoya closes his eyes as a tear runs down his face during the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march on Saturday Credit: AP

The videos were collected from Lyoya’s passenger, the officer’s body-worn camera, the officer’s patrol car and a doorbell camera. The fatal shooting has prompted protest in Grand Rapids.

Prosecutor Chris Becker, who will decide whether the police officer will face charges, said the decision would not be a quick one.

“While the videos released today are an important piece of evidence, they are not all of the evidence", he said.

City Manager Mark Washington warned that the videos would lead to “expressions of shock, of anger and of pain.”

Mr Lyoya, a father of two young daughters, arrived in the US as a refugee with his family fleeing violence, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

"He had his whole life ahead of him,” she added.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, spoke on behalf of Mr Lyoya’s family on Wednesday when he called for the officer to be fired and prosecuted.

“The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Mr Crump said.

More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall before a City Commission meeting on Tuesday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Two activists act out how the family of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya says he was killed. Credit: AP

On Wednesday, several hundred protesters gathered outside the Grand Rapids Police Department and demanded the name of the officer be made public.

As in many US cities, Grand Rapids police have been criticised over the use of force, particularly against Black people, who make up 18% of the population.