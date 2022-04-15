Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode, Chris and Lizzie are in Windsor to discuss how the royals are celebrating Easter.Prince Charles and Camilla stepped in for Queen at Maundy Thursday service following Her Majesty’s recent bout of Covid.Plus, we look at what to expect from the Invictus Games and Prince William’s new podcast.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.