Ukrainian fighters get a break from war at Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Just a few days ago, Volodymyr Musyak was on the front lines of Europe's war, defending Ukraine from Russia's devastating assault.

But today, he's getting ready to represent his country in the Invictus Games.

The athlete will participate in events including archery, but he has to prepare without his coach, Dmytro Sydoruk, who died in the war on the evening Ukraine's team was due to depart for the games.

Every killing is an "irreparable loss", Mr Musyak said.

Just a few days ago, Volodymyr Musyak was on the front lines defending Ukraine from Russia's deadly invasion. Credit: AP

The games were founded by Prince Harry to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

This year, the event is taking place in the The Hague, a Dutch city that calls itself the global centre of peace and justice.

These are words that seem a world away to the team of 19 athletes from Ukraine, and their supporters.

“I think that emotionally it’s something that requires time... as we come from the areas where the actual killings every day are happening, the shelling, the bombing, we hear sirens every day," said team manager Oksana Pashkevych.

One of the team, Taira Paievska, did not even make the trip because she was taken hostage by Russian forces in Mariupol, where she worked as a paramedic, Ms Pashkevych said.

For expert analysis of the biggest stories, listen to our What You Need To Know podcast

Four Ukrainians who were not due to participate in the games but were active in the worldwide community of injured servicemen and women died in March, two while on active duty and two in rocket attacks, Invictus Games organisers said on their website.

Pavlo Kovalskyi, who is participating in rowing, archery, wheelchair basketball and possibly also sitting volleyball, said he wants to spread the word about the harsh realities of war in his homeland.

He said travelling to the games gives him a chance to tell people about "what is happening now".

Ukraine's Invictus Games team Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the athletes on a video call that they were representing Ukraine's "spirit".

“Victory is important for us, it is important to prove that we are all unconquered," he told the participants. “And your team is part of the spirit of indomitability of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and each of us.”

The Ukrainians are among 500 athletes from 20 countries who are taking part in the games. Russia has never taken part.

The games are a fleeting respite from the grim realities of life in wartime and an opportunity to highlight the plight of their nation.

“The death, the destruction, the rapes, everything, this is something that my competitors and team staff members experience every day," said Ms Pashkevych.

"It needs to be heard, it needs to be told. It is very important for us that we, as Ukrainians, have that voice, have a platform to voice who we are, what we do and what we experience every single day since February 24.”

And while the team may be physically present at the games, their minds are in Ukraine.

“I’m mentally with my brothers in arms, of course," Mr Musyak said.

"After the end of the competition, we return to the front line to defend our country.”