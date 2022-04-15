Ukrainians should be proud of having survived 50 days under attack from Russia when Moscow "gave us a maximum of five", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In his late-night video address, the 44-year-old called it “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on February 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight".

Mr Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ukrainians for the defiance in the face of Russian aggression. Credit: AP

It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank while being towed to port.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the Moskva missile-guided cruiser sank in a storm on Thursday after being gutted by fire, they say the fire caused ammunition to detonate and blow up.

Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said Ukrainian forces struck the cruiser with two missiles and caused "serious damage".

Neither set of claims has been independently verified, but it is thought the ship has sunk.

As Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo notes, the Pentagon has said that four or five other Russian warships have now backed away from the Ukraine coastline- possibly as a consequence of the sinking of the cruiser.

The Moskva is the same ship Ukrainians defending Snake Island, off the south coast, told to go "f*** yourself" after Russians demanded they surrender.

Officials said the soldiers - who made headlines around the world - had been killed moments after their defiant message.

But the group was actually taken prisoner, said Ukrainian officials, who were later released from captivity as part of a prisoner exchange with Russian forces.

Russia says the crew of 500 onboard the Moskva cruiser was evacuated. Pictured here on April 10 Credit: Maxar Technologies

Satellite images showed the Moskva cruiser in and close to the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, in Crimea, days before it was damaged, on April 7 and April 10, according to Maxar Technologies.

Russia has acknowledged that the Moskva has sunk. Credit: AP

The Moskva cruiser is the second major Russian ship known to have suffered serious damage since Moscow invaded Ukraine, after tank carrier Orsk was hit and set on fire in the Sea of Azov in late March.

Addressing the nation from the streets of Kyiv, Mr Zelenskyy said he remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, advised him to leave the country.

He also said that 14,000 people have died in fighting in Ukraine's east since 2014.

Before Russia's February 24 invasion, Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukraine in the Donbas since 2014, the same year it seized Crimea.

Across Ukraine the death toll from the conflict is thought to be much higher, with more than 21,000 dead in Mariupol alone, the city's mayor has said.

Mr Zelenskyy said that the world's lack of response to that conflict implied to Russia that "they can afford this large-scale war".

He said the Donbas region has been a focus for Russia and now "troops are destroying it as if they wanted only stones left without any people at all."

Ukraine's leader also called for tougher sanctions against Moscow in light of the consequences of its invasion.

"Russian troops repeat on our land what Europe probably only saw during World War II."

On Friday, Ukraine's army said that Russian forces are continuing to launch missile strikes against settlements in Ukraine.

General Staff of the Armed Forces spokesperson Oleksandr Shputun said that in the South Buzha direction the Russian army is trying to fortify positions and replenish stocks of weapons and ammunition.

Shputun said in past 24 hours Ukraine has repelled eight offensives of the Russian army in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.