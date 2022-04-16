Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and other Cabinet ministers banned from entering Russia

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak and other senior ministers have been banned from entering Russia, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The move follows the "unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, in particular, the imposition of sanctions against top officials of the Russian Federation," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Other senior minister who have been barred from entering Russia include Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Kwasi Kwarteng, Nadine Dorries, James Heappey, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Whitehall sources suggested that the prime minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are likely to see this as a sign of the success of their leadership in taking tough action against Russia. They pointed out that UK sanctions against Putin and Lavrov meant neither of them would be able to travel to the UK.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said: "This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy."

It said in the near future, Russia will expand the "stop list" of British politicians and parliamentarians who "contribute to whipping up anti-Russian hysteria."

More follows...