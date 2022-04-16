More than 900 civilians dead around Kyiv as Russia vows new attacks

More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Most were shot dead, and police say that signals they were likely “simply executed.” The jarring toll comes as Moscow is threatening renewed missile attacks on the capital in response to alleged Ukrainian aggression on Russian territory.

That warning follows the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior US official confirms was hit by at least one Ukrainian missile.

Russia continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also continues in the pummelled southern port city of Mariupol and elsewhere.

Mariupol locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a seven-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Governor Oleh Sinehubov.

In the towns around Kyiv, said Andriy Nebytov, who heads the region’s police force, bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating 95% died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.