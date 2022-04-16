Several people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

Several people have been hurt in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina.

It's the second such incident in the US in the space of a week.

Police in South Carolina's capital, Columbia, said the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon local time at the Columbiana Centre.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident, they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries [are] unknown at this time.”

Police said they are evacuating the mall and working to assess the scene. They did not immediately release additional details.

This a developing story...