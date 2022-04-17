Russian citizens starting to feel squeeze of sanctions

Play Brightcove video

The Russian economy is heading to a difficult place, but it remains to be seen if that will have any bearing on Moscow's aggression in Ukraine

The West's decision to impose tough sanctions on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine targeted the rich and most influential in particular.

But it is not just the oligarchs and politicians being affected - ordinary Russians are beginning to pay the price too.

Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports from Moscow.

What you need to know - Listen for news and analysis