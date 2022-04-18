Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have announced with "deepest sadness" that their twin baby son has passed away.

The Manchester United player and his partner had announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday, the couple said they are "devastated" at the loss of their baby boy and added that Rodríguez gave birth to a girl.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the parents said in a joint statement.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The couple share three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, while Ronaldo has three other children via a surrogate, son Cristiano Junior, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.

Rodríguez, whose reality series "I am Georgina" recently aired on Netflix, announced the couple were expecting again in October by sharing a selfie of her and Ronaldo holding baby scans.She captioned the post: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed".

In December, the couple revealed they were expecting a boy and a girl by sharing a video of their children popping balloons to release pink and blue confetti.