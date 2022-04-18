Russia has launched its renewed offensive to seize control of eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time," the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on Monday.

"A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive."

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day,” he added.

The announcement came after Russia bombarded the western city of Lviv and numerous other targets across Ukraine on Monday in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country's defences, while building up its own forces for a major ground offensive in the east.More to follow...