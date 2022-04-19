Play Brightcove video

Mia Oldroyd has always dreamed of becoming a professional dancer.

She began at the age of four and before long, was taking part in national competitions.

But at just six-years-old, Mia was diagnosed with Perthes disease, a rare degenerative condition that affects her hip joint causing it to soften and break down.

She faced gruelling surgery to repair the bone, and for four months she had to have a metal frame screwed into her hip and leg.

Mia's dance school have been making adjustments for her so she can still take part in her passion. Credit: ITV News

Despite this, she faced the challenge head on, and refused to give up on her goals of becoming a dancer.

Her dance teacher Michael Lowry told us he's full of admiration for her.

Mia has many years of treatment left - but says she's determined she will achieve her dreams one day.

"Dancing has kept me going. I know that if I keep on trying harder I'll be able to be dancing again with all my friends and being on the stage and having fun."