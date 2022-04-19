Liam Payne has finally addressed his "ever-changing" accent in an interview he did with ITV's Good Morning Britain after the Oscars.

The One Direction singer was speaking to GMB after the now infamous slap, in which Will Smith stormed on stage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair. She suffers from alopecia.

Wolverhampton-born Payne had been defending the actor, saying: "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do."

Listen to our entertainment podcast

Viewers were distracted, however, by the accent in which he answered.

He's now explained in an Instagram Live post - he'd had a lot to drink.

"I had asked Good Morning Britain, the presenter, I said, 'Please don’t ask me too much because I’ve had a lot to drink and I’m under-ly educated about the Oscars.'

"The very first question the man asked me was, 'What do you think about Will Smith?'

"Now can you imagine, imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing, I can’t say anything wrong because I’m gonna upset someone and I just did the best I could."

The singer went on to explain that the way he speaks often changes around people with different accents.

"That day – I’ll tell you the truth – I was staying in a house with two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool and me.

"It sounded like one of those jokes people say where an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub."

Liam said he still stands by what he said at the time, but continued: "I’m just sorry it came out in so many accents! I’m not even sure if it’s an accent I can do."

He ended the live by summing up the incident saying: "It was funny, wasn’t it?"