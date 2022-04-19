Suspected suicide bombing kills 6 including pupils at Kabul school

A suspected suicide bombing at a Kabul school has killed at least six people and injured 11 including pupils, police said.

The blast occurred on Tuesday inside the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School, in the predominately Shiite Muslim neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

A nearby tuition centre was also targeted in another blast, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The explosions, which occurred in rapid succession, are being investigated, and the death toll is likely to rise, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city's Emergency Hospital, with several of the wounded in critical condition.

Guards in the street leading to the two-story high school said they saw 10 casualties. Inside the school the walls were splattered with blood, burned notebooks and children's shoes.

It appeared a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sprawling compound, which can house up to 1,000 students, witnesses said. It wasn't immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosion.

The school is teaching students only until the sixth grade after Afghanistan's hardline Taliban rulers went back on a promise to allow all girls to attend school.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility. The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan’s deadly Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics.

