A Senior Conservative MP has called for Boris Johnson to resign from office over his Partygate fine, saying he was no longer "worthy” of the position of being prime minister.

Mark Harper tweeted a letter to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives stating that he no longer has confidence in Boris Johnson to be PM.

He said on Tuesday: “I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible. “I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds."

