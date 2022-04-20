A report into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of movie Rust has found the production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set" with the maximum fine possible issued.

Alec Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the set-up of a scene for the western in New Mexico on 21 October when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) said Rust Movie Productions must pay $139,793, (around £107,091) after the production company "demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety."

The OHSB gave a highly critical narrative of safety failures by the company which were in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set prior to the fatal shooting.

