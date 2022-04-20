Social distancing will no longer be required in GP and hospital waiting rooms - but how much will this make a difference when it comes to getting an appointment?

GP surgeries reverted to a 'phone first' system when the pandemic started, and as of February this year, over a third of appointments were still taking place on the phone.

But yesterday, NHS bosses sent a letter with new guidance for healthcare staff.

Now, social distancing will no longer be in place, and enhanced cleaning won't be required - though facemasks and hand washing are still being advised for patients attending appointments.

There have been mixed feelings from unions and patients over the removal of restrictions, but what does this practically mean for you if you're going to the doctors?

Can I now get a face to face appointment if I want one?

Yes - GP surgeries are now no longer required to operate on a 'phone first' basis.

However they may still be offered as a quicker way to speak to a doctor, or if you request one.

Are facemasks still required?

All patients and staff are still being encouraged to wear facemasks and use hand sanitiser and/or handwashing facilities.

Will there still be strict cleaning protocols at my surgery?

Cleaning procedures will change, and GP surgeries and healthcare settings will only be required to do 'enhanced cleaning' in areas where there are patients with suspected or confirmed cases of covid.

What if I have covid - should I still attend my appointment?

People in England who test positive for Covid are still being advised to stay at home for five days if they can.

In Scotland, you should isolate for ten days, unless you return two negative lateral flow tests before that time. The first LFT cannot be earlier than day six of isolation.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, the same rules apply - except you can do your LFT tests from day five.

What if I have been into contact with Covid but I am showing no symptoms?

If you are a close contact, you are no longer required to isolate if you are asymptomatic.

How have GPs responded to the changes?

The British Medical Association has criticised the move, saying it would create further strain on the health service, which is already under pressure due to Covid.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, deputy chair of the BMA’s England GP committee, said: “Removing social distancing regulations in GP surgeries and hospitals sends the message that Covid-19 is no longer a concern, even as the virus remains in high circulation within the community, hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 place huge demand on services and nearly 200,000 NHS staff absences due to Covid-19 have been recorded in the most recent week.

“GPs want nothing more than to care for their patients in the safest possible way and social distancing, alongside wearing masks and ensuring appropriate ventilation, is vital to keep patients safe. No one should have to worry that by attending a healthcare setting they might contract Covid-19 and end up more ill than they were to start with."

Meanwhile, the RCN who represents nurses has also warned this change must be closely monitored, saying: "Hospitals and places of care must not become a breeding ground for Covid-19.

"Covid-19 remains a major safety risk and employers must continue to do all they can to protect staff at work and comply with health and safety law."