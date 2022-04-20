Play Brightcove video

Helpless onlookers watched as the woman slipped into the gap between the moving train and the platform.

The dramatic moment a woman narrowly escaped death after fainting and falling under a moving train in Argentina has been caught on camera.

Security cameras at the train station in Buenos Aires recorded the passenger as she appeared to lose balance and stumble towards the oncoming train on 29 March.

The dramatic footage shows the woman, who is wearing a white dress, slipping into the gap between the train and the platform.

Bystanders were initially unable to help as the woman lay under the train, and are visibly distressed in the video - one man is seen putting a protective arm around his companion to shield her.

An officer requested assistance at the station, saying, “on camera, we have a female who fell into the track area”, as onlookers rushed to help.

The video then shows the woman being pulled back onto the platform before being treated by paramedics. She was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The woman told local media that she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted, adding that she didn’t know how she was still alive.

