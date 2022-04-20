Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry reports on the power of music for those with dementia

Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir have performed in London to highlight a report which said music can play a “powerful” role in improving the lives of dementia patients.

The choir sang three songs – including I’m A Believer and Stand By Me – at Universal Music UK in King’s Cross.

Among the findings within the 'Power of Music' report, were that music can support staff, create savings and generally improve healthcare services.

Actress Vicky McClure saw dementia first hand after caring for her grandmother Iris, who died in 2015.

It spurred her to look more into the condition, beginning by setting up Our Dementia Choir as part of a documentary in 2019.

The show looked into how music can help people living with some forms of the condition.

Vicky McClure set up Our Dementia Choir after seeing first-hand the power that music had on her grandmother who had dementia.

She said: “We should never underestimate the transformative and healing power of music.

“Music can uplift people living with dementia, change their mood and bring them joy.

“This is the reason why I started Our Dementia Choir and why it remains so close to my heart.

“We were all delighted to be invited to perform at the launch and not only meet so many people that think in the way we do, but who are also committed to ensuring music is used to benefit people with dementia in the future.”

Music for Dementia campaign director Grace Meadows said: “This evening was a demonstration of what can happen when we work together to harness the power of music.

“The report offers practical and achievable recommendations, and it is testament to the vision of the report that we are already seeing tangible and meaningful investment being made in this space.”

The Power of Music report, launched on Wednesday at the Universal Music UK headquarters, recommends the UK appoint a commissioner to “champion and co-ordinate” projects including the setting up of a cross-government taskforce.

The published document follows a one-year study by UK Music, which represents the collective interests of the sector, and Music for Dementia, the health and music campaign.

Among those consulted were charities, the government and the health and social care sectors, as well as musicians, music therapists, people living with dementia and their carers.