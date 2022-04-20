Play Brightcove video

Serhiy Volyna makes an impassioned plea from beneath the Azovstal steel plant

A military commander has warned that hundreds of troops and civilians holed up in a Mariupol steelworks might have "a few days, or even hours" left to survive.

Via video message, Major Serhiy Volyna addressed world leaders from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, which has become Ukrainian forces’ last stronghold in the shattered city.

Mariupol's authorities said more than 1,000 civilians, including children, are sheltering from Russian attacks under the factory.

Despite this, Ukrainian troops said Russia has continued heavy bombing of the building.

"This is our statement to the world. It may be our last statement. We may have only a few days or even hours left," Major Volyna said.

"The enemy's units are 10 times larger than ours. They have supremacy in the air; artillery and units that are dislocated on the ground; equipment and tanks. We appeal to the world leaders to help us."

Russia has surrounded Mariupol and is fighting a bloody battle to seize it.

The Ukrainian Azov regiment released footage of women and children who appeared to be sheltering in Azovstal

If President Putin's troops take Mariupol, it would free up soldiers for use elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, deprive Ukraine of a vital port, and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The Ukrainian General Staff said defeating the last resistance in the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol remains Russia’s top priority. The 11am (GMT) deadline issued by Russia for Ukrainian troops in the city to surrender has passed, after a previous ultimatum was also ignored. The Russian Defence Ministry had said those who surrender would be allowed to live and given medical treatment.

In his video, Major Volyna repeated a plea for world leaders to secure a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday that the two sides have agreed on a corridor for the city, but it is not clear whether civilians under the steelworks will be able to use it.

The corridor will be open to women, children and the elderly from Wednesday afternoon local time, Ms Vereshchuk added.

Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boychenko, urged residents to leave the city, but his deputy, Sergii Orlov said he did not trust Russia to provide safe passages out of Mariupol.

Ukraine estimates that 21,000 people have so far been killed in Mariupol.