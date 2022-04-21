DJ Adele Roberts 'living life to full' as she undergoes bowel cancer treatment

Play Brightcove video

'Cancer doesn't discriminate, it can be anyone at any time'

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has said she is now "living my life to the full" almost six months after undergoing surgery for bowel cancer.

The presenter announced she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and had undergone surgery to remove the tumour in November last year.

Since then, Roberts has been open about her experience in the hopes it will help others get checked out if they suspect something may not be right.

Joined by partner Kate Holderness, the DJ told ITV's Lorraine: "We go to the toilet every day - maybe not a number two - but I think that's a chance for you to catch it early because if you get it early, you can get treated.

"I'm an example of this, I was really lucky, stage two, it was about to be stage three, it had nearly spread into my liver but they got it in time.

"I'm on chemotherapy at the moment and I'm living my life to the full now."

The presenter, who has had a stoma fitted and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, explained when she first noticed something wasn't right.

"When I first started to notice - mucus, first of all, when I would go to the toilet and then it was blood that I would notice. I was speaking to Kate about it and at first we thought it was because I eat a lot of kale," said Roberts.

"I just didn't have cancer on my radar. I didn't realise it could be something like that. I thought it might be IBS, but when it started to get more regular, Kate was like 'you need to call the doctor'."

'Even my doctor thought I was too young to get bowel cancer and I'm living proof that you're never too young'

Roberts highlighted that cancer affects people of all ages as she urged people "please go and see your GP" and said the test of providing a stool sample is "very simple", joking that a Covid test is worse.

The bowel cancer screening test consists of a home test kit to collect a small stool sample which is sent to a lab. This is then checked for tiny amounts of blood, the NHS says.

Roberts also opened up on how having a stoma saved her life and described how she has named it Audrey after the plant on Little Shop of Horrors.

The DJ continued: "It saved my life, I'm so grateful I got a stoma because it gives my bowel time to heal from the surgery, hopefully there's no more cancer in there because I'm on chemotherapy at the moment and then eventually, Audrey will be reversed, but we kind of don't want her to because we love her!"

The interview came after Holderness shared a moving montage of the nearly six months since Roberts went into hospital to undergo surgery and start chemotherapy, and titled it "for Adele".

The video shows various clips of Roberts taking medication, during hospital appointment, emotional conversations the pair have shared and symptoms she has suffered as a side effect of chemotherapy.

Holderness captioned the video: "I wanted to do something to show her how incredible she is. She’s so positive, determined, always smiling, always pushing herself…but it’s in these quiet moments that she really blows me away.

"I’ve been capturing them, saving them for her for later. THIS is how amazing you are @adeleroberts.

"THIS is what you’ve been through…are GOING through. I don’t think you know how astonishing you are. I hope this video helps you see…just a little."

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

According to the NHS, the three main symptoms of bowel cancer are:

persistent blood in your poo – that happens for no obvious reason or is associated with a change in bowel habit

a persistent change in your bowel habit – which is usually having to poo more and your poo may also become more runny

persistent lower, bloating or discomfort – that's always caused by eating and may be associated with loss of appetite or significant

However, the NHS says most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer. Other health problems can cause similar symptoms such as a change in diet or haemorrhoids.

The NHS recommends to see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.