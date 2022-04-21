The number of cases of the liver disease hepatitis among children under the age of 10 has risen to 108, health officials have confirmed.

An investigation is underway into the rise in cases of sudden onset hepatitis, also known as liver inflammation.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that it, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency were continuing to examine the cases, which have all occurred since January.

It said on Thursday a further 34 cases had been identified, bringing the total across the UK up to 108.

Of the confirmed cases, 79 are in England, 14 are in Scotland and the remainder are in Wales and Northern Ireland. So far, eight children in the UK have received a liver transplant.

As more children catch hepatitis, what are the signs to watch out for?

What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a broad term which describes an inflammation of the liver.

It is usually caused by a virus, though it can also occur due to liver damage from drinking alcohol, according to the NHS.

There a five types of hepatitis caused by viruses, known as A, B, C, D and E, but none of the cases in seen in children this time seem to have been caused by these.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

What could have caused these cases?

The cause of the new cases is unknown so far.

The UKHSA said the usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis (A to E) have not been detected.

A number of possible causes are being investigated, but the UKHSA said its investigation continues to point towards a link to a group of viruses called adenoviruses.

Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that are common causes of illnesses such as colds, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Other possible explanations include whether or not coronavirus could have played a role in the spate of cases.

The UKHSA stressed there is "no link" to the Covid vaccine. None of the currently confirmed cases had been vaccinated, it said.

Have cases been found in any other countries?

Yes, the mysterious spike in cases has spread from the UK to Europe and the United States.

Cases have been identified in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said, while nine infections have been found in Alabama in children aged between one and six, according to US officials.

What should parents do?

Public health officials have advised people to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene, and parents have been reminded to supervise thorough hand washing in younger children, to reduce the risk of transmitting adenovirus.

Parents and carers should be alert to the signs of hepatitis including jaundice - skin with a yellow tinge which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes.

If a child develops any symptoms they should be kept away from school, and parents should seek advice from a GP.