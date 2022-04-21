William and Kate did not answer when asked who Prince Harry was referring to when he said he wants “the right people” around the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Monarch, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

Interviewed by a US network, Harry did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his own family, but spoke positively about seeing the Queen with “some element of privacy” after two years away from the UK.

When directly asked by a reporter who Harry was referring to, as they headed to celebrations marking the Queen’s 96th birthday, neither William nor Kate gave an answer.

What was Prince Harry referring to when he said he wants to make sure the Monarch has 'the right people around her'?

The royal family have rallied round the Queen since her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last April, and she has been supported by a smaller and closer-knit group from her household during the lockdowns of the past two years.

Harry and Meghan left for a new life in North America just before the pandemic struck and so have watched developments in the UK from afar, but during that time they laid bare their experiences of life in the royal family in a devastating Oprah Winfrey interview.

The couple accused an un-named member of the royal family – not the Queen or Philip – of racism and painted the monarchy as an uncaring institution.

The duke has commented in the past about his rift with Charles and how he and William are on “different paths” and have good and bad days in their relationship.

Asked by Hoda Kotb, co-presenter of the NBC News morning show Today, if he missed his father or brother, Harry replied: “For me at the moment I’m here focused on these guys and giving everything I can 120% to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime.

“That’s my focus here and when I leave here, I go back and my focus is my family, who I miss massively.”