President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian forces to cancel their plans to storm a Mariupol steel plant, under which hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians are sheltered.

The Russian leader said, however, that the site should be blocked “so that not even a fly comes through”.

In recent days, Russian attacks have pounded the plant, which is thought to be the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu told President Putin on Thursday that the sprawling plant was “securely blocked.” He said the rest of the city was “liberated” and the Russian leader hailed that as a “success”.

The meeting marks the first time Moscow has said it's seized Mariupol. However, this claim has not yet been verified.

A Ukrainian commander on the inside issued a video plea for help on Wednesday, saying the plant's inhabitants, said to include children, “may have only a few days or hours left”.

Serhiy Volyna makes an impassioned plea from beneath the Azovstal steel plant

Play Brightcove video

The officer identified himself as Serhiy Volynskyy of the 36th Marine Brigade and warned: “This may be our last appeal. We may have only a few days or hours left.” The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained in the plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 11 square kilometres. President Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped.

More than 100,000 people overall were believed trapped in Mariupol with little if any food, water, medicine or heat. The city’s pre-war population was 400,000.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia likely aims to demonstrate significant successes ahead of its annual Victory Day on May 9, which could impact "how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date".

Victory Day celebrates the Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. It is one of Russia's most revered holidays. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians’ new drive to seize the industrial east. With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat. President Putin boasted that it can overcome any missile defence system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice”.

The head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.” The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn’t considered a threat.

Terror remains in recaptured Ukrainian villages as the threat of unexploded bombs looms large, as Peter Smith reports

Play Brightcove video

On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles. The Kremlin’s stated goal is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories.

Detaching it from the rest of Ukraine would give Putin a badly needed victory two months into the war, after the botched attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv.

The UK Defence Ministry said Russian forces were advancing from staging areas in the Donbas toward Kramatorsk, which continues to suffer from persistent rocket attacks.

A local resident walks past a damaged vehicle marked with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military.

In a video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians were not “abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive”. The Luhansk governor said Russian forces control 80% of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas. Before Russia invaded on February 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, after seizing the small city of Kreminna, are now threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna. He urged all residents to evacuate immediately.

“The occupiers control only parts of these cities, unable to break through to the centers,” Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram.

Listen to the ITV News What You Need To Know podcast

Analysts have said the offensive in the east could become a war of attrition as Russia faces Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years. Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict - days after Putin said the talks were at a “dead end”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the ball is in their court, we’re waiting for a response.” He gave no details on the draft, and it was not clear when it was sent or whether it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month. President Zelenskyy said he had not seen or heard of the proposal, though one of his top advisers said the Ukrainian side was reviewing it. Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognised by Russia.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the latest effort to open a safe corridor for women, children and the elderly to escape failed because the Russians did not observe a cease-fire.

Many previous such agreements have fallen apart because of continued fighting.

US president Joe Biden was set to announce plans Thursday to send more military aid to Ukraine, according to a US official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.