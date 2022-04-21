Tory MPs will be given a free vote today on whether to back an opposition bid to have Boris Johnson investigated by the Privileges Committee over claims he misled Parliament, according to Commons Leader Mark Spencer.

The government had tabled an amendment to Labour's motion for an investigation, saying MPs should only decide after the police partygate investigation concludes, but just minutes before the debate was about to begin the amendment was pulled.

Asked about the whipping arrangements for Thursday afternoon's business, Mr Spencer said: "The prime minister has indicated he's keen for the House to decide on the business later today.

"The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs and that'll be the case this afternoon."

A senior government source said Mr Johnson was "happy to face" a parliamentary inquiry after Tory MPs were granted a free vote on whether he should.

The source said: "The prime minister has always been clear that he's happy to face whatever inquiries Parliament sees fit and is happy for the House to decide how it wishes to proceed today and therefore will not be whipping Conservative MPs.

"They are free to vote according to how they believe we should move forward on this.

"We tabled an amendment last night because we wanted to be explicit about ensuring Sue Gray is able to complete and publish her report without any further delay, as well as allow the Metropolitan Police to conclude their investigations.

"We now recognise that - in practice - this is almost certainly likely to be the case and therefore we are happy for the Labour motion to go through, if that is the will of the House."